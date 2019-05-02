Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Linwood, Northfield &amp; Somers Point

'Who Am I' author visits Seaview

LINWOOD — Students at the Seaview School enjoyed an opportunity to learn about what it is like to write and publish a book from popular children’s author, Ellen Labrecque. The visit was coordinated between Seaview Librarian Christine Flannigan and the Linwood PTO Thursday April 11. Students in grades 2-4 read some of Labrecque’s work prior to her visit and created their own book covers that were displayed around the library for a chance to have lunch with the author.

The Yardley, PA native author talked about how she has created her junior “Who Am I?” biography series and her Sports Illustrated Kids stories from brainstorming ideas to writing and the editing process. The students visited with Labrecque during their language arts period and talked about taking what they learn in the classroom and how they might someday apply that same knowledge to creating a story of their own. Asked if she might like to write fiction books or a different type of story, the author said she really likes doing biographies because she enjoys doing the research and learning new things about interesting people, “Doing the research makes me feel like I am still in school,” said children’s author.

The students shared who they might like to read about and the most popular for the kids in Linwood? Surfer Bethany Hamilton. Who is Labrecque’s favorite? Maya Angelou because the author said she loved her poetry and enjoyed learning new things about Angelou while doing research for her book. She shared that her book about Frank Lloyd Wright was also one she enjoyed researching and writing and was excited to learn of a Linwood home that was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and made sure to drive past to check it out while in town.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.