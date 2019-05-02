'Who Am I' author visits Seaview

LINWOOD — Students at the Seaview School enjoyed an opportunity to learn about what it is like to write and publish a book from popular children’s author, Ellen Labrecque. The visit was coordinated between Seaview Librarian Christine Flannigan and the Linwood PTO Thursday April 11. Students in grades 2-4 read some of Labrecque’s work prior to her visit and created their own book covers that were displayed around the library for a chance to have lunch with the author.
The Yardley, PA native author talked about how she has created her junior “Who Am I?” biography series and her Sports Illustrated Kids stories from brainstorming ideas to writing and the editing process. The students visited with Labrecque during their language arts period and talked about taking what they learn in the classroom and how they might someday apply that same knowledge to creating a story of their own. Asked if she might like to write fiction books or a different type of story, the author said she really likes doing biographies because she enjoys doing the research and learning new things about interesting people, “Doing the research makes me feel like I am still in school,” said children’s author.
The students shared who they might like to read about and the most popular for the kids in Linwood? Surfer Bethany Hamilton. Who is Labrecque’s favorite? Maya Angelou because the author said she loved her poetry and enjoyed learning new things about Angelou while doing research for her book. She shared that her book about Frank Lloyd Wright was also one she enjoyed researching and writing and was excited to learn of a Linwood home that was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and made sure to drive past to check it out while in town.