The Somers Point Arts Commission is offering a six-week poetry writing session presented by Maria Provenzano, Somers Point’s former poet laureate. The sessions will be held at Dawes Avenue School Library, 22 West Dawes Ave., Somers Point, on Tuesday evenings beginning on Feb. 25 and ending on March 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Maria Provenzano is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Creative Writing Program and has had her work published in several literary publications. She held the position of Somers Point’s poet laureate from 2015-2018 and has presented Writing Poetry Your Way for the past three years.

The poetry sessions are open to area residents, high school students and adults who would be committed to attending all sessions. Participants have opportunities to learn various forms of poetry and to write and read their poetry at each session in an open and sharing forum. Participants can register by emailing Maria Provenzano at m.t.provenzano@gmail.com and providing name and contact information. For further details call 609-653-4991.

There is no charge for participating in Writing Poetry Your Way. This program is made possible by funds from the Atlantic County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, a partner of the NJ State Council on the Arts.

