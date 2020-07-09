The 39th Annual Tuckahoe River Day, originally scheduled for August 2, has been canceled due to the restrictions from the coronavirus and crowd issues.
Past support of fundraising efforts is greatly appreciated, and continued support is much needed as we continue through 2020. To date, our very small active group has raised over $220,000 in scholarships for local students and we could not have done it without your support.
Contact Linda French, Secretary with any further questions at 609-425-5069.
