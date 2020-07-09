WILDWOOD — A big surprise for Post 184 member Bernie Rush came one evening at American Legion Post 184. To celebrate his 90th birthday, city of Wildwood representatives presented Rush with his very own proclamation, that July 3 would be known as “Bernie Rush Day.”
Officers and members of Post 184 celebrated during a socially distant ceremony on Wednesday, July 1. Before enjoying cake and presents, Rush was presented one of the city's highest honors from the mayor and commissioners.
"Bernie Rush embodies the spirit of Wildwood: family, community, country,” said Mayor Pete Byron. “He has consistently served all three with heart all of his 90 years and counting. It is our pleasure to declare July 3rd 'Bernie Rush Day' so that this true American patriot is forever woven into the fabric of Wildwood."
Born in Montevideo, Minnesota, in 1930, Rush is a veteran of the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany and was an Army sergeant with the motor unit.
Back home, he worked for the Budd company in Philadelphia at the Red Lion Road plant before it was shut down in 1987.
Through the summers, Rush worked as a bartender at the Post 184 canteen, and upon moving to Cape May County full time he volunteered to serve as the finance officer. He is still the finance officer.
Rush has three children, Terry, Bernard Jr. and Terrence with his wife, Therese, who passed in 1996.
Post 184 Commander Harry Weimar was very happy with the support of the city of Wildwood for one of the organizations most dedicated members
“Bernie has been a member for a long time, and he’s always helping,” said Weimar. “There is not one event he has not attended unless he had another commitment. He is a very good member, organized finance officer and great person.”
To learn more about American Legion Post 184, see legion184.org and follow on Facebook @legion184.
