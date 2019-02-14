Advisory group commits to pursuing best option on the form of government for Middle

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Members of a citizen’s advisory commission meeting upstairs Feb. 6 at Township Hall seemed on the brink of reaching a consensus on the best form of government for the township.
The township governing body established the board in 2018 to study the township’s form of government, currently a three-member committee and recommend any changes.
At the meeting, members of the advisory group heard about the complications involved in changing the form of government. The easiest change would be to increase the existing form to a five-member committee, which the current committee members could put on the ballot by resolution. Other possibilities would require a far more extensive process.
Members said they felt boxed in to a few options for forms of government under New Jersey law, with increasing the number of members of the current form seeming to be the simplest answer by far.
But before the meeting closed for the evening, members reiterated a promise not to take the easy way out but instead to recommend the kind of government they believe will best serve the township. Chairman Mike Butterfield said before the meeting closed that they were appointed to do what is right, not what is easy.
He and other members said after the meeting that they’ve felt close to consensus before, only to decided to seek more information and take more comments before making a decision.
The advisory board was given a year to make a recommendation, with the first report due to Township Committee in April, six months after the board’s formation. Butterfield expects to have a detailed report ready for a committee workshop that month and that a complete recommendation will be ready ahead of the deadline.
So far, the advisory board has met six times, in Township Hall, the Martin Luther King Center in Whitesboro and the Rio Grande Fire Hall. Meetings are open to the public. Over that time, the board has interviewed former and current elected officials, including current Mayor Tim Donohue, who said the question and answer session lasted more than two hours.
“It was a lively and thoughtful discussion,” Donohue said afterward. “The board members have clearly taken this task seriously and done a lot of research and due diligence.”
Donohue pushed for the creation of the advisory board.
At the Feb. 6 meeting, the board spoke with Township Committeeman Mike Clark, whom Donohue replaced as mayor after the Republicans took the majority in the last election, and to Marc H. Pfeiffer, the assistant director of the Bloustein Local Government Research Center at Rutgers University.
Clark initially attended because Butterfield needed someone to unlock Township Hall, but said he planned to meet with the commission anyway. Pfeiffer joined via conference call. Butterfield said the group wants to hear from officials with the state Department of Community Affairs and with the League of Municipalities but has not gotten a response to his requests.
According to Pfeiffer, who spent 26 years with the state Division of Local Government Services and had served as the administrator of Wildwood, there are few experts left in the field, and few municipalities looking at issues relating to the form of government.
Pfeiffer outlined several of the options for changing government, and some of the roadblocks to change. In New Jersey, there are limited kinds of local government, most of which were outlined in the Faulkner Act, enacted in 1950.
To increase the number of members on the existing Township Committee, he said, the current committee could vote to put a referendum question on an upcoming ballot and voters would decide. But Township Committee could not move to change the form of government. That would require either a petition drive of local voters, Pfeiffer said, or the formation of a Charter Study Commission, which would repeat much of the advisory committee’s work before putting the question to voters.
Within the limits of New Jersey law, a committee form can have three or five members. There is more flexibility under the mayor and council form of government, which can have a seven- or even nine-member governing body and the direct election of the mayor. In those forms, Pfeiffer said, the mayor is the chief executive and the council acts as the legislative body, similar to the president and Congress or the governor and the state Legislature.
“So, the question is, what problem are you trying to solve?” Pfeiffer asked.
The advisory board started looking at the best number of representatives, Butterfield said, but other issues came up as well. Some advocated for representation by wards in the sprawling township, while others want to see the direct election of the mayor. Members said many residents do not seem to understand the township’s current form, under which the three members decide on a mayor among themselves.
That means when the majority changes, usually so does the mayor. It can also mean a change in the township administrator. Butterfield said the township has seen four administrators in the past decade, with the most recent change coming this year as Republicans retook control.
Clark is now the board’s only Democrat. At the advisory commission meeting, he said the former administrator and township clerk Jim Alexis served for many years, after serving as a member of Township Committee. But that was before the Republicans took the majority on township government in 2012, breaking a decades-long Democratic lock on Township Committee and setting up a balancing act between the two parties.
Butterfield suggested having more members on committee would reduce the changes and allow for more continuity. The current form also means there is an election every year, with the possibility of a change in the majority every two years.
At the meeting, Clark reminded members that he did not initially support forming the advisory board.
“I think the township form of government is the best form of government,” he said. “If you look over the years, Middle Township has always been on the forefront of a lot of things and we’ve done it with three people.”
At least one member of the advisory board agreed.
“A lot of people I talk to think it works just fine. They don’t want to change it,” said one of the members.
At one point, Butterfield said it did not seem likely that the township could establish wards.
“From what it sounds like, the reality is that’s not going to happen,” he said. Clark said the current form does a good job of looking after all of the communities in the township.
“Would someone in Rio Grande feel the same way?” asked Butterfield.
“I most certainly would not, and I live in Rio Grande,” said member Michelle Salfi. Clark said her section of the township recently got a new park and another new park is on the way, but she responded that before the plans for a new Rio Grande park were completed, the area was an eyesore for 25 years.
Salfi presented a proposal for dividing the township into six wards, each with three voting districts totaling about 2,000 voters. She said she kept hearing that it was an impossible task, but she created a first step in about three hours, she said.
Salfi pressed the advisory board to avoid taking the easiest route, even if other options would be difficult to accomplish. Other members did not endorse her proposal but praised the effort and each promised to support the best idea, reiterating a promise they made at their first meeting, Butterfield said.
Pfeiffer said sticking with a Township Committee would be much easier and that traditional forms of government can be very effective. A three-member form is usually used in very small communities, though.
“I am amazed, and impressed as well, that you guys have been working with a three-member committee with a population of 18,000 people,” he said.
Cape May County has several towns with a three-member Board of Commissioners, a nonpartisan type of government established under the older Walsh Act. They include West Cape May, Cape May Point, West Wildwood, Wildwood and others. Wildwood changed its form of government and then changed it back, Pfeiffer said.
While he said it is now very rare for any township to use a three-member Township Committee aside from the smallest and most rural communities, he would not make a recommendation to the advisory board.
“Is there a best form of government? The answer is no,” he said. “I would not say there is a single best form of government because in my experience every municipality has its own personality, based on its history, its demographics, the involvement people have with government over the years and the expectation people have from government.”