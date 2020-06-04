At 11 a.m. May 25 in Stone Harbor, the Stephen C. Ludlam Post 331 of The American Legion performed a solemn Memorial Day ceremony in a private service. A minimum number of the Post’s Legionnaires and Sons of The American Legion (S.A.L.) members presented the colors, rifle salute, and Taps in remembrance of our fallen military personnel who had made the ultimate sacrifice in order to preserve our freedoms and our American way of life.
Under normal conditions, the Post would have led a Memorial Day parade and service in both of the island’s communities of Avalon and Stone Harbor, as well as a special ceremony on the beach in Stone Harbor. This year’s ceremony was low key with social distancing enforced and very limited public presence. The wearing of face masks was strongly encouraged.
Wreaths representing the fallen military personnel of Avalon and Stone Harbor and those lost at sea were laid at the base of the Post’s flag pole. Special remarks were made by the Post Commander, Tom McCullough of Avalon, and the Mayor of Stone Harbor, Judy Davies-Dunhour. Father James Betz, Post 331 Chaplain, provided the invocation and benediction prayers for the service.
Previously on May 22, members of Post 331 and its affiliated S.A.L. Squadron placed flags on the graves of departed service personnel in our local cemeteries. Post 331 supports veterans from the communities of Avalon and Stone Harbor and summer veteran visitors to those communities.
