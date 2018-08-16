AMVETS Post 21 received its Charter on June 19, 2017. Now after passing 1 year in existence, the Post has started it's Patriotism Program.
The Patriotism Program is a National AMVETS program, in which all posts are invited to participate. The purpose of the program is to recognize businesses, organizations or individuals in the community that fly the nation's flag properly on a daily basis.
The very first recipients of our Patriotism Award are Avalon Golf Club/Avalon Links Restaurant. They were nominated for not only flying the flag properly on a daily basis, but for also providing discounts to veterans and active service members who patronize their establishment.