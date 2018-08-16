081618_gut_gmt_amvets1

Bill Archer, commander of AMVETS Post 21, presents the award to Dawn Sachs, director of events for Avalon Links Restaurant, and Ted Wenner, head PGA professional for Avalon Golf Club.

 Submitted

AMVETS Post 21 received its Charter on June 19, 2017. Now after passing 1 year in existence, the Post has started it's Patriotism Program.

The Patriotism Program is a National AMVETS program, in which all posts are invited to participate. The purpose of the program is to recognize businesses, organizations or individuals in the community that fly the nation's flag properly on a daily basis. 

The very first recipients of our Patriotism Award are Avalon Golf Club/Avalon Links Restaurant. They were nominated for not only flying the flag properly on a daily basis, but for also providing discounts to veterans and active service members who patronize their establishment.

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.