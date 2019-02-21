MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Athletes of the week at Middle Township Middle School.
Cheer: Vincenza Panzini has been named the Athlete of the Week for cheer. Vincenza is an eithth-grader who has really stepped up and found her voice. She's a great dancer and helps with formations often.
Girls basketball: Amiyah Elston has been named the girls basketball Athlete of the Week. Amiyah's defense, speed and ball handling helped the Lady Panthers to a 44-29 victory over Alder last week. Amiyah's positivity and coach-ability are something to be admired and are a testament to the type of player Amiyah will grow into.
Boys basketball: Greg Hrynoweski has been named the Panther Athlete of the Week for the boys basketball team. Greg has contributed greatly in a leadership role in his first year as a Panther. Greg has not missed a game or practice all year and is a leader on and off the court. Greg will be an asset to Panther basketball for years to come.
Wrestling: Adrien Laboy was named the wrestler of the week. Adrien recently wrapped up a 5-2 season with all 5 wins coming by way of pin. Adrien has bright future with Panther wrestling as he moves on to the high school next season.