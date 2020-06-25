AVALON — The Avalon Free Public Library will begin offering contactless borrowing via Porch Pick Up starting Monday, June 22. The service allows patrons to borrow library materials without entering the building.
“Our patrons have been so supportive during this time. I’m pleased that we can offer this new option for loaning items,” library Director Erin Brown said. “If someone wants help selecting and requesting materials, we invite them to give us a call or use the help form on our website at avalonfreelibrary.org.”
Library buildings are still closed to the public, but the state now allows curbside service. Pickup times will occur from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All pickups must be scheduled in advance.
Guidelines
• The library will limit pickups to 10 items per patron each day.
• You may pick up items from multiple cards.
• All items must be returned via the outside drop boxes. Returns will be quarantined for 72 hours before being checked in.
• The library is not accepting material donations at this time.
Procedures
1. Place items on hold. Go to avalonfreelibrary.org to search the library catalog or call 609-967-7155.
2. When your item is ready, library staff will be in touch to schedule a pickup. Pickups can also be scheduled via a link in your emailed hold notice. Times will be staggered to support social distancing.
3. When it’s time for your pickup, come to the library and head to the table on the porch to pick up your items. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocol when picking up items.
