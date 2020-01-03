AVALON — The Avalon History Center seeks the public’s assistance with gathering materials to complete an upcoming exhibit highlighting Avalon’s Jack’s Place.
Planned for the summer, the exhibit will focus on Jack’s Place and the establishments that occupied the location in the past including The Black Eagle, The Dirty Bird, Gallagher’s and Meany’s.
The History Center staff seeks items and photographs for any of the venues listed above, plus any memories or fun insights to include.
Any member of the public wishing to offer information or donations as requested above can call 609-967-0090 or visit the History Center at 215 39th St.
A slate of additional programs and annual events, including a Trivia Night and a historic Clamshell Pitch competition, also are planned for 2020. Information will be listed at AvalonHistoryCenter.org as available.
Avalon History Center is a local history museum that displays a collection of objects from Avalon’s past. Visitors can learn more about their favorite beach town by viewing displays including a 1925 Avalon Life Boat that they can climb into. The History Center’s collection includes thousands of photographs, objects and ephemera that tell the story of Avalon’s residents, places, and events.
