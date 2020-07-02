AVALON — The Avalon Free Public Library has announced the return of its annual Summer Author Series with virtual presentations from New York Times Best Selling authors including David Baldacci, Judy Christie, Lisa Wingate and more. Registration is required for each session, and users will receive a link via the online application Zoom to enjoy the presentation. Register at avalonfreelibrary.org.
All sessions are at 7 p.m.
An Evening with Judy Christie & Lisa Wingate
• July 8: Judy Christie and Lisa Wingate are the authors of "Before and After," the incredible, poignant true stories of victims of a notorious adoption scandal—some of whom learned the truth from Lisa Wingate’s bestselling novel "Before We Were Yours" and were reunited with birth family members as a result of its wide reach.
An Evening with Liz Moore
• July 15: Liz Moore is the New York Times Bestselling Author of "Long Bright River," a story about two sisters living very different lives in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia. Alternating its present-day mystery with the story of the sisters' childhood and adolescence, "Long Bright River" is at once heart-pounding and heart-wrenching: a gripping suspense novel that is also a moving story of sisters, addiction, and the formidable ties that persist between place, family, and fate.
An Evening with Caitlin Mullen
• July 22: Caitlin Mullen is the author of "Please See Us," a psychological thriller that Library Journal called a "dark, gritty, and cathartic debut ... with well-developed characters and a compelling plot" in its starred review. Publishers Weekly called Mullen an "author to watch." In this sophisticated, suspenseful debut, two young women become unlikely friends during one fateful summer in Atlantic City as mysterious disappearances hit dangerously close to home.
An Evening with David Baldacci
• July 29: David Baldacci is the New York Times bestselling author of over 40 novels for adults and 7 novels for young readers. His books have been translated into more than 45 languages and sold in more than 80 countries, with over 130 million worldwide sales. Bookreporter had this to say about his latest title: "'Walk the Wire' may be the finest entry in David Baldacci's Memory Man series. The quality of his writing is at an all-time peak, and, fortunately for his countless fans, he is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon."
An Evening with Paul Offit, M.D.
• Aug. 5: Paul A. Offit, M.D., director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has written numerous books including "Do You Believe in Magic?" "Vitamins, Supplements, and all Things Natural: A Look Behind the Curtain,” "Deadly Choices,” "Pandora’s Lab: Seven Stories of Science Gone Wrong" and "Bad Advice: Or Why Celebrities, Politicians, and Activists Aren't Your Best Source of Health Information." Offit will speak about his latest title, "Overkill: When Modern Medicine Goes Too Far." The book examines 15 situations in modern medicine where abundant scientific evidence shows we shouldn't be doing something but we do it anyway.
An Evening with Mary Kay Andrews
• Aug. 12: Mary Kay Andrews is the New York Times bestselling author of 24 novels including "The Weekenders," "Beach Town," "Summer Rental" and her latest blockbuster, "Hello, Summer." One review of "Hello, Summer" said, "It isn’t summer until the new Mary Kay Andrews book comes out." We agree!
An Evening with Ann Napolitano
• Aug. 19: Ann Napolitano is the New York Times Bestselling author of "Dear Edward," about a young boy who must learn to go on after surviving a tragedy. The book received extensive praise after its January debut, with author Jodi Picoult saying, "A reading experience that leaves you profoundly altered for the better. ... Don’t miss this one." We agree.
The Avalon Library received five stars in Library Journal’s national rating of public libraries, based on statistical performance data collected by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The Avalon Library has received the five-star designation twelve times since 2009. The library is at 235 32nd St. and provides free and open access to first-class collections, services and programs that inspire, inform and enrich the community. For more information on all library programs, please visit the library website at www.avalonfreelibrary.org.
