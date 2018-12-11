Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

AVALON LIBRARY AWARDED FIVE STARS FOR 11TH CONSECUTIVE TIME

For the 11th consecutive time, the Avalon Free Public Library has received the maximum 5-star rating as ranked by the Library Journal’s Index of Public Library Service. A star rating (three, four or five) was awarded to only 257 of 7,361 libraries scored within the United States. The Avalon Free Public Library was one of only 85 libraries in the country to receive five stars.

“I am grateful to be part of a community that supports and values its library so highly. The star ratings are based on usage, so it is truly an honor that belongs to every Library patron,” says Erin Brown, Director of the Avalon Free Public Library. “The rating also recognizes our staff and trustees, who strive to serve the community in innovative ways, and the dedication and support provided by the Borough of Avalon, school district, Historical Society, and our wonderful patrons.”

The Avalon Free Public Library is open year-round and offers an extensive circulation of classic novels, best-selling and newly released books, movies, music, video games and a wide range of reference information. Along with an extensive circulation, the library offers year-round programming for all ages including technology workshops, creative writing, book clubs, crafting, story time and more. Patrons are encouraged to “Check It Out” and visit the library online or in person to take advantage of the many resources offered. For more information, go to www.avalonfreelibrary.org.

