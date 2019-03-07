Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

The Gazette of Middle Township

Avalon library March events include music, film, plants

AVALON — The Avalon Free Public Library and History Center has a variety of events schedule this month. 

The library is at 235 32nd St. and provides free and open access to collections, services and programs meant to inspire, inform and enrich the community.

A full calendar of events can be found at www.avalonfreelibrary.org.

March events

• Irish Fiddle Performance, 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9: Students from the Music Studio in Linwood and professional musicians perform Irish songs to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

• Award Season Film Series “Green Book,” 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 and Thursday, March 14: An award season film nominee will be shown. Rated PG-13 for thematic content, language including racial epithets, smoking, some violence and suggestive material. Best Picture, Supporting Actor, Best Actor.

• Relatively Speaking Lecture, 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13: Donna Atkins, "The Life Story Lady," will present an one-hour interactive lecture discussing the importance of documenting your life story and give tips on how to begin.

• Kids Activity — Winter Sowing, 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16: You can't grow seeds outside in winter — or can you? Milk jugs, potting soil, peat moss and seeds are all part of the magic of winter sowing. Put the kids in their grubbiest clothes for this very hands-on workshop and get ready to start your flowers in March.

• New Jersey Makers Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23: New Jersey Makers Day is an all-ages celebration of maker culture across the Garden State. A variety of maker activities from games and crafts to family trees. Activities include therapy gardening, Minecraft, soda box Jenga, kinetic sand, Lego free play and much more.

