Avalon Stone Harbor NJHS International Food Week

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP - Students, teachers and staff members had their taste buds tempted with delicious lunches from five foreign countries during the week of March 25.
Lunches from far away places like Italy, France, Poland, Argentina, and South East Asia were prepared by a different guest chef each day.
Thank you to Chef Dave Szegda, Chef Lucas Manteca, Chef Jayson Hippen, Chef Bryan Haynes and Chef Juan Vazquez for making this week such a success. Everyone enjoyed homemade manicotti, Pastel de Papas, Asian noodle salad, coq au vin, pierogies and more.
The National Junior Honor society who sponsored the event under the direction of Mrs. Patti Fottrell would like to thank Avalon Stone Harbor’s own Chef Juan Vazquez for making these delectable dishes possible.