MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Beachcomber Camping Resort and the Brodesser/Gomez family have donated $20,000 to Cape Regional Medical Center.
Tammy (Brodesser) Gomez and Ken Gomez, representing Beachcomber and their family, accompanied by their team, presented a check to Joanne Carrocino, president and CEO of Cape Regional Medical Center, on Dec. 16. The occasion marked the 26th year that Beachcomber Camping Resort in Upper Township has held events to benefit the medical center.
“With the help of our exciting annual 'fun-raisers' over the years, Beachcomber Camping Resort and the Brodesser/Gomez family have donated over $482,000 to Cape Regional’s Cancer Center,” Tammy and Ken Gomez said. “We are excited to present this check for $20,000 to benefit cancer services at Cape Regional Medical Center. We will continue our “fun-raising” efforts for years to come.”
“The Brodesser and Gomez families and Beachcomber Camping Resort have been tireless advocates of Cape Regional Medical Center for over two decades,” Carrocino said. “Their support and commitment to the Cape May County Community is priceless. We are grateful for their partnership to provide state-of-the-art cancer care to the residents of Cape May County.”
