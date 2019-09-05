STONE HARBOR — Ben’s ProServ, a full-service home comfort company serving South Jersey, announced that Stone Harbor Plumbing and Heating Inc. has joined the company to provide quality residential and commercial heating, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical services to Cape May County residents.
Based in Stone Harbor, Stone Harbor Plumbing has served its community for more than 40 years and specializes in residential plumbing services for new construction, renovations and remodeling.
“For decades, Stone Harbor Plumbing’s customers have trusted the company for top-notch plumbing services and first-rate customer service,” Ben’s ProServ President Ben Laury said. “Their shared commitment to treating customers like family makes them a natural fit for our company, and we are excited to have them join our team.”
“Ben’s ProServ has a tremendous reputation for quality workmanship and exceptional customer service in the industry and in South Jersey,” said Teresa A. Keating, president of Stone Harbor Plumbing. “We take great pride in the caliber of our work and are excited to bring new services to our customers as we join the Ben’s ProServ family.”
For more information about Ben’s ProServ, see BestToCallBen.com.
