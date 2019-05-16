You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Middle Township

Bernie Parent to attend Sammoun preview party and fundraiser May 26

051619_gmt_artauction

Former Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Bernie Parent is an ambassador of the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation. Parent is pictured with one of the program’s participants, Mohammed Kane, and the iconic Stanley Cup trophy.

 Provided by Julie Hayles, Ocean Galleries PR

STONE HARBOR — Impressionistic artist Samir Sammoun’s first visit to Stone Harbor's Ocean Galleries over Memorial Day weekend will be a special one for him for several reasons.

Through a generous painting donation, Sammoun will be raising money for youths, one of his lifelong passions, and mingling with fellow Canadian hockey superstar Bernie Parent, who will serve as guest auctioneer.

On Saturday, May 25, Ocean Galleries is hosting an Exhibit Preview Party from 6 to 7 p.m. with the two-time Stanley Cup winner Parent and his wife, Gini, on hand helping to raise money for the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation. Sammoun will be at Ocean Galleries throughout Memorial Day weekend with a new collection of art, “Master Impressionist,” and will meet guests and sign purchased artwork at receptions taking place 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26. Sammoun has generously donated a 24” x 30” original oil painting, “Tuscany Vineyard,” which Ocean Galleries has custom framed, giving the painting a total retail value of over $15,000. Parent will be the guest auctioneer for the Live Auction of the donated painting, which is slated to being at 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

The receptions and the Exhibit Preview Party with guest auctioneer Parent are free and open to the public, with all artwork available for acquisition. The Samir Sammoun exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. All money raised through the auction of the beautiful painting will be donated to the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation.

Ocean Galleries is located at 9618 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. For more information, call 609-368-7777 or go to OceanGalleries.com.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.