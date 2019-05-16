Bernie Parent to attend Sammoun preview party and fundraiser May 26

STONE HARBOR — Impressionistic artist Samir Sammoun’s first visit to Stone Harbor's Ocean Galleries over Memorial Day weekend will be a special one for him for several reasons.
Through a generous painting donation, Sammoun will be raising money for youths, one of his lifelong passions, and mingling with fellow Canadian hockey superstar Bernie Parent, who will serve as guest auctioneer.
On Saturday, May 25, Ocean Galleries is hosting an Exhibit Preview Party from 6 to 7 p.m. with the two-time Stanley Cup winner Parent and his wife, Gini, on hand helping to raise money for the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation. Sammoun will be at Ocean Galleries throughout Memorial Day weekend with a new collection of art, “Master Impressionist,” and will meet guests and sign purchased artwork at receptions taking place 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26. Sammoun has generously donated a 24” x 30” original oil painting, “Tuscany Vineyard,” which Ocean Galleries has custom framed, giving the painting a total retail value of over $15,000. Parent will be the guest auctioneer for the Live Auction of the donated painting, which is slated to being at 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
The receptions and the Exhibit Preview Party with guest auctioneer Parent are free and open to the public, with all artwork available for acquisition. The Samir Sammoun exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. All money raised through the auction of the beautiful painting will be donated to the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation.
Ocean Galleries is located at 9618 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. For more information, call 609-368-7777 or go to OceanGalleries.com.