MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Township officials still want to keep drivers off the beaches along the Delaware Bay. They just want to make sure those that need to reach the beaches still can.
Township Committee pulled an ordinance banning most vehicles from township beaches that was set for a public hearing and final vote on Wednesday, Feb. 19, introducing a new ordinance at the same meeting.
The amended ordinance would allow state or federal representatives, such as those working for the state Department of Environmental Protection or the Army Corps of Engineers, to drive on the beaches when necessary.
The amended ordinance, introduced unanimously, also carves out exemptions for those with aquaculture licenses such as those with oyster beds along the beach. Municipal employees would also be able to drive onto the beach if their work demanded it.
Township Administrator Kimberly Krauss said the exemptions were discussed at length with the state Division of Fish and Wildlife and other organizations.
“The impetus of the ordinance was that we had about 18 to 20 calls for service out on the bay beaches in the last few years,” said Mayor Tim Donohue. “It’s generally somebody who drives on the beach and does something stupid, gets stuck in the sand, and we have to send public works out there, which costs us money and potentially puts them in danger, we have to send the police out there. It became a problem.”
The ordinance prohibits cars, trucks, ATVs, motorcycles and golf carts from entering the beaches along the Delaware Bay in the township. There are vehicle access points at Cook’s Beach, Norbury’s Landing, Pierce’s Point, Reed’s Beach and Sunset Beach.
The beaches will remain open to pedestrians, although some sections are closed each spring for the protection of migrating birds that stop along the bay to feast on horseshoe crab eggs.
Two naturalists attended the Wednesday meeting to speak in support of the ordinance, Larry Niles, a wildlife biologist who works with the American Littoral Society, and Brett Ewald, the director of the Cape May Bird Observatory.
“We need to strike a balance with the people who do need access to those beaches for good reasons,” Donohue said, mentioning the naturalists and those with oyster leases along the bay. “They have to do some heavy lifting out there.”
A public hearing and final vote on the amended ordinance are planned for March 16.
Donohue cited the extraordinary migration of the red knot, which stops on the bayside beaches along with other migrating shore birds each spring. The bird travels from South America to its breeding grounds in the Arctic each year, stopping along the bay to fatten up on horseshoe crab eggs to power the second half of the migration.
Compared with the oceanfront beaches in Cape May County, or even other bayside beaches, the Delaware Bay beaches in Middle Township are relatively remote, with a few small neighborhoods set along the waterfront.
Niles thanked the township for considering the ordinance.
“We’ve been rebuilding those beaches and using cars on the beach just destroys it,” he said, adding that he has seen a Range Rover stuck on the beach as the tide came in “and the guy helplessly watching his $100,000 investment go down the drain. So beside that it’s also helping the beaches.”
The Littoral Society has rebuilt bayside beaches to protect habitat, with another project planned before this year’s horseshoe crab season. After the meeting, Niles said the erosion from Hurricane Sandy removed the beaches the crabs have used to lay eggs for eons, putting new pressure on the endangered migrating birds.
Niles said plans are to rebuild Bay Cove Beach and a portion of Kimbles Beach to the north, using grant money. He said the society is waiting for a signature from a land owner before plans are finalized.
“The truth is if it doesn’t happen, we’re probably going to just move to the other side of Kimbles and Cooks (beach). It’s not like we’re going to move to another township. Plans are to begin the work in March to be completed before the crabs arrive, laying eggs in May, June and July.
“We’re desperate to get it done,” he said.
“The Delaware Bay has long been the home to the largest concentration of spawning horseshoe crabs in the world, but this population has declined by 90% over the last 20 years because of degraded habitat and overharvesting,” Ewald said. “This trend is not only an issue for the horseshoe crab population itself but also for migrating shorebird species that depend on the horseshoe crab for survival, and the Bayshore ecology as a whole.”
In addition to red knots, he said, the decline in crab eggs also affects ruddy turnstones, semipalmated sandpipers and other migrating birds as well.
Ewald said he was speaking on behalf of the New Jersey Audubon Society, which supports the ordinance. The Cape May Bird Observatory, which is part of the society, has a center at 600 North Delsea Drive in the Goshen section of the township.
