Bishop McHugh students crown Blessed Mother in May procession

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Graduating eighth-graders and second-grade students receiving their First Communions led the May Procession at Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School on Monday, May 20.
The special devotion included the placing of a crown of flowers on our Blessed Mother in the school’s garden. Parents were in attendance for the cherished tradition and attended a Holy Mass at the school following the procession.
Bishop McHugh is at 2221 Route 9 North near milepost 20.