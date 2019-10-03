Alyssa M. Patten, 18, of Rio Grande, was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with Shoplifting.
Seth Johnson, 56, of Wildwood, was arrested on Aug. 27 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Virginia R. Goolsby, 44, of Rio Grande, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with Disorderly Conduct and an Active Warrant.
Christopher W. Hutson, 30, of Goshen, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with Criminal Mischief.
Martin Tankle, 66, of Rio Grande, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with Possession of CDS, Distribution of CDS under One Half Ounce, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Anh N. Huynh, 62, of Pensacola, FL, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
William J. Herman, Jr., 54, of Vineland, was arrested on Aug. 29 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Jessica Caine, 38, of Cape May Court House, was arrested on Aug. 29 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Alyssa M. Patten, 18, of Cape May Court House, was arrested on Aug. 30 and charged with Defiant Trespasser and Possession or Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages by Person under Legal Age.
David M. Vogel, 51, of Philadelphia, was arrested on Aug. 30 on an Active Warrant.
Tayron Thomas, 21, of Atlantic City, was arrested on Aug. 30 on an Active Warrant.
Eric Konczyk, 41, of Goshen, was arrested on Aug. 30 on Active Warrants.
Patrick W. Rosenkrans, 30, of Villas, was arrested on Aug. 31 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Lori E. Zamichieli, 36, of Philadelphia, was arrested on Aug. 31 on an Active Warrant.
Abraham Burgos, 59, of Atlantic City, was arrested on Aug. 31 and charged with Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons, and an Active Warrant.
Harold Howell, 54, of Whitesboro, was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with Obstruction and Disorderly Conduct.
Dylan A. Harvey, 27, of Bordentown, was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
David Lambert, 40, of North Cape May, was arrested on Sept. 1 on an Active Warrant.
It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.