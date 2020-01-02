WOODBINE — Woodbine will receive $5,259.14 from the state for a recycling grant, Mayor William Pikolycky said.
The funds, based on 2017 — the most recent year for which data is available — are being awarded through the state’s Recycling Enhancement Act.
The recycling grant program is funded by a $3 per-ton surcharge on trash disposed of at solid waste facilities statewide. The Department of Environmental Protection then allocates that money back to municipalities based on how much recycling each community reports accomplishing during a particular calendar year.
Grants are based on materials collected and recycled in the municipality and are used in various ways to improve recycling efforts, including funding recycling coordinators, education outreach, and curbside pickup programs.
Distribution of grants this year is based on the recycling successes local governments demonstrated in 2017.
“This award is timely, as we complete work on our Open Space EcoPark that will need its own recycling receptacles and educational outreach as to the importance of their usage,” Pikolycky said.
