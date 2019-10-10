Burke Motor Group is partnering with Cape Express Soccer Club in Cape May Court House for the Chevy Youth Sports program.
The partnership will feature a one-time monetary contribution to assist Cape Express Soccer Club with registration fees, equipment costs, facility maintenance and other administrative fees.
“Being involved with sports helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support. Burke Motor Group and Chevy Youth Sports are proud to help Cape Express Soccer Club bring so many smiles to kids and families in Cape May Court House,” said Gia Gallone, marketing manager for Burke Motor Group. “Chevrolet believes in the power of play as a way for young people to build the skills needed to be successful in the future.”
The Chevy Youth Sports program gives Chevrolet dealerships the opportunity to provide support for youth athletic programs across the country. In 2019, more than 500 Chevrolet dealerships will participate in the program nationwide.
“Chevrolet vehicles are designed and built with busy families in mind, featuring a comprehensive suite of available safety features; technologies that make the journey more comfortable and engaging for the entire family; and the space and flexibility needed to haul people and cargo. We would encourage everyone to come take a look at what Chevrolet has to offer,” Gallone said.
For more information about Chevrolet Youth Sports, see chevrolet.com/youthsports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.