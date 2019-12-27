WOODBINE — Cape Assist will sponsor seven classes designed to teach those 51 years and older to become healthy and stay that way as they age, Mayor William Pikolycky said.
Sessions will be held at the Woodbine Community Center, 812 Longfellow St.
The sessions are scheduled for every Wednesday Jan. 08 through Feb. 19. Classes will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided. All those completing the seven sessions will receive two $25 gift cards at the end of the program.
Funded by a grant from the Division of Health and Addiction Services, the Wellness Education program classes will cover a variety of topics, including: making healthy lifestyle choices; factors and behaviors to avoid in order to stay healthy; safe practices regarding alcohol, prescription and over-the-counter medications; simple tools to take charge of your own health care and navigate the health care system.
Pre-registration is required, as seating is limited. For questions and to register, call Alana at 609-552-5960 or email alana@capeassist.org.
“I encourage all those over the age of 51 to take part in this free educational program to enhance their personal health care goals,” Pikolycky said. “The goal of these Wellness Education workshops, also known as WISE, is to extend good physical and mental health and to prevent or delay out-of-home placement for older adults, and ties in well with my Mayor’s Wellness Campaign.”
