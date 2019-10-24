Woodbine — Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to announce that the Cape May County Library invites kids, ages 5 and up, to attend Afternoon STEM! after school at the Woodbine Library Branch, 800 Monroe St. in Woodbine 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays Nov. 6, 13, and 20.
Curious about science, technology, engineering, and math? Engage in science experiments, explore new technology, become LEGO engineers, and solve mathematical dilemmas. No registration needed. Just show up! Registration is not required.
For additional information please contact the Children’s Room at 609-463-6354 or visit online at CMCLibrary.org.
“We thank the County Library for presenting this exciting ongoing program at our local branch and I understand attendance so far has been impressive and in addition there will be an art program the last Wednesday of October and with a science program the first Wednesday of November,” noted Mayor Pikolycky. “Parents/guardians, I encourage you to visit our library to take advantage of this valuable resource for your children offered so very locally.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.