Cape May County held its the 17th annual Patriot’s Day Ceremony on Tuesday at the Crest Haven Complex in honor and remembrance of the 2,996 lives lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton directed the ceremony that included a Coast Guard Honor Guard presentation of the colors and a three-volley salute. Speakers included Freeholder Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio, state Sen. Jeff Van Drew, Assemblyman Bob Andrzejczak, Coast Guard Executive Officer Brian Krautler of Training Center Cape May, and the Rev. Gerri Ridings from Green Creek Bethel United Methodist Church. Bella McKeown, a sixth-grader at the Maud Abrams School in Lower Township, performed the national anthem.