CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Zoo recently achieved accreditation from the Zoological Association of America and is one of only nine zoos in the country to hold dual accreditation from both the ZAA and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
The zoo received reaccreditation last year by the AZA.
The ZAA requires a thorough review of the facility in addition to a lengthy application and an on-site inspection. As part of its core mission, ZAA accredits professional zoological facilities, and accreditation is predicated on promoting the highest standards of animal welfare, as well as public and staff safety.
Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the Cape May County Park & Zoo, said in announcing the accreditation, “We are honored to have achieved such a unique distinction. It further proves what we all already know, the Cape May County Zoo is one of the finest zoos in the world.”
The ZAA's work includes education and research, reintroduction programs, rescue and rehab, and a series of predator/prey conflict avoidance programs and studies as well as maintenance of robust captive populations of threatened or endangered species.
Zoo Director Hubert Paluch added, “It is no surprise that our zoo received accreditation by the ZAA. The zoo staff works hard to provide the best care for the animals, and the park staff does an outstanding job in maintaining the park and zoo. We are extremely proud of achieving both accreditations.”
“The Cape May County Park & Zoo is the pride of the county. The Board of Chosen Freeholders congratulate and thank the staff for the amazing job they do. In our travels around the state, we hear accolades from so many who love our zoo,” Hayes said.