Cape Regional Health System announces award recipients

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape Regional Health System has announced March’s Difference Maker award recipients. These outstanding team members received the award for providing service that is positive, engaged and proactive to their patients, visitors and fellow team members.
This month’s Difference Makers — Lori Argoe, receptionist, Cape Regional Physicians Associates; Dee Pettit, mammography technologist, Cape Regional radiology; Carol Swagler, medical assistant, Cape Regional Physicians Associates; Kristy Legerton, nurse aide, Intensive Care Unit; and Cindy Gilbert, phlebotomist, laboratory — were celebrated by their team members during the Health System’s P.E.P. Rally held last week.
“The Difference Maker Recognition Program recognizes team members for demonstrating an unwavering commitment to Cape Regional Health System’s service standards. It is so inspiring to receive the nominations each month from patients and fellow team members telling the remarkable stories of how our team is making a difference,” said Byron Hunter, vice president of Human Resources. “Each of this month’s Difference Makers creates an exceptional patient, visitor and employee experience every day by being positive, engaged and proactive.”
To learn more about these Difference Makers and to read their stories, see CapeRegional.com and search for Patients & Visitors/Employee Recognition.