Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Middle Township

Cape Regional Health System announces award recipients

032819_cap_difference

This month’s Difference Makers — Carol Swagler, medical assistant; Lori Argoe, receptionist; Kristy Legerton, nurse aide; Dee Pettit, mammography technologist; and Cindy Gilbert, phlebotomist.

 Susan Staeger / submitted

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape Regional Health System has announced March’s Difference Maker award recipients. These outstanding team members received the award for providing service that is positive, engaged and proactive to their patients, visitors and fellow team members.

This month’s Difference Makers — Lori Argoe, receptionist, Cape Regional Physicians Associates; Dee Pettit, mammography technologist, Cape Regional radiology; Carol Swagler, medical assistant, Cape Regional Physicians Associates; Kristy Legerton, nurse aide, Intensive Care Unit; and Cindy Gilbert, phlebotomist, laboratory — were celebrated by their team members during the Health System’s P.E.P. Rally held last week.

“The Difference Maker Recognition Program recognizes team members for demonstrating an unwavering commitment to Cape Regional Health System’s service standards. It is so inspiring to receive the nominations each month from patients and fellow team members telling the remarkable stories of how our team is making a difference,” said Byron Hunter, vice president of Human Resources. “Each of this month’s Difference Makers creates an exceptional patient, visitor and employee experience every day by being positive, engaged and proactive.”

To learn more about these Difference Makers and to read their stories, see CapeRegional.com and search for Patients & Visitors/Employee Recognition.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.