Cape Regional Medical Center receives grant to help children

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape Regional Health System recently announced that Cape Regional Medical Center is among 12 entities selected to receive grants in a new initiative from New Jersey Health Initiatives, a statewide grant-making program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

“The funds from the grant will be used to continue and accelerate our work with the goal of developing and implementing strategies to reduce the impact of adverse childhood experiences (or ACES) in the communities of Lower Township, Middle Township, Wildwood and Woodbine,” said Tom Piratzky, executive director, of the Cape Regional Foundation. “Our team, the Cape Regional Wellness Alliance, has representation from more than 32 organizations and has been developing and implementing a comprehensive education program about ACES since 2016.”

Through NJHI: Upstream Action Acceleration, 12 two-year grants totaling $100,000 have been awarded to organizations to build on past or current strategies for improving health within New Jersey communities. The grantees will work collaboratively to address social, economic and environmental factors known to influence health. These factors include income, employment, early childhood development, education, housing, nutrition and the built environment.

“As we continue moving forward in making New Jersey the healthiest state, we’re learning from our grantee communities just how vital cross-sector collaboration is,” said Bob Atkins, director of NJHI. “We know that by partnering with diverse stakeholders such as residents, educators, law enforcement and elected officials, we can successfully address the factors that influence health.”

Grantees will be part of a learning network and participate in opportunities for sharing information through in-person and virtual meetings. These learning activities will help the coalitions implement their projects and inform the field about practice‐tested strategies to improve community health. Throughout the grant period, the coalitions will receive coaching, resources related to their focus areas and communications support to promote and share their successes, challenges and lessons learned.

To learn more about this program, see the Kicking ACES in Cape May County web page on the New Jersey Health Initiatives website, or call Tom Piratzky, executive director, Cape Regional Foundation at 609-463-4042.

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.