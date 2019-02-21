Chamber to holds business information session in Woodbine

WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky has announced the Greater Woodbine Chamber of Commerce will hold a business event, free and open to all, 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25 at the Woodbine Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave.
The event is presented by CASA payroll and will be a two-part presentation.
The first part will be about the New Jersey paid sick leave act. Even though the act took effect Oct. 29, many small businesses still have questions concerning it.
The second part will be about New Jersey small employer group health plans:
• What employers qualify to establish a small employer group health plan in New Jersey?
• What are the rules to establish a New Jersey small group health plan?
• What determines rates in the New Jersey small employer health plan market?
For information, call Lisa McVey-Fisher at 609-780-3088.
"I want to thank our chamber for holding this free informational session for small businesses and employers on the impact of these topics and encourage all those who might be affected to attend," Pikolycky said.