MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — After a tumultuous and fractious campaign, the two Republican members of Township Committee offered praise and thanks to the lone Democrat on the governing body at the final meeting of his term.
Former Mayor Mike Clark lost his bid for a third term on Township Committee in November, edged out by Republican Jim Norris.
“I want to thank everyone. All the employees and all the residents,” Clark said at the Monday, Dec. 16, meeting. He said as a committeeman, he sought to represent everyone in the township, regardless of their political party or whether they supported him.
Township administrator Kimberly Krauss and fellow committee members Ike Gandy and Mayor Tim Donohue praised Clark for the work he has done and what he has accomplished over the last six years.
“Mike, I hope you look back at all the good work that you’ve done, that your service was fulfilling for you,” Donohue said. “I know you’ll stay involved. You’ve always been involved. On behalf of the whole town I want to congratulate you, to thank you and to wish you luck.”
The comments were far different from what was said during the campaign, when Clark refused to disavow election ads that Donohue believed implied that he was a white supremacist. The ads cited something the mayor wrote over the summer, in which he satirized the idea that any supporter of President Trump is certainly a white supremacist.
At one point, Clark said he did not believe Donohue to be racist, but he stood by the campaign ads.
At an October meeting, Donohue said “Until you retract that statement, and until you are willing to do the right thing and man up and apologize, you and I are done. We are not working on anything together.”
After the close election, which came down to 2,813 votes to 2,620, Clark strode into the Republican celebration as Norris was being called to speak, offering his congratulations to his opponent. Norris shook his hand, and Donohue embraced Clark, saying his respect for Clark had shot back up.
At the Monday meeting, Krauss said is was a pleasure to work with Clark over the past six years, including three years as mayor.
“Thank you for your service, and I wish you well,” she said.
As mayor, Donohue usually has the last word at committee meetings, but on Monday, he had Clark speak last.
In his comments, Clark thanked Krauss, former township administrator Elizabeth Terenik and other administrators he has worked with over his six years in local government.
At one point, Clark struggled to control his voice, saying he promised his wife he would not get emotional.
“I love this town. It’s going to be difficult,” he said. “And I’m OK. I’m still going to serve this community. I’m still a volunteer fireman. I’m not going anywhere.”
He does plan to take some time off. Clark said his wife will be glad to get her husband back, something the other members of the governing body said they understood completely.
He described a difficult and demanding job.
“It’s not always easy, and sometimes you have to make decisions and do things that aren’t always the most popular,” he said. “You have to do what you feel is right. I think I did that while I was here. I always worked to do what was in the best interest of this town.”
Clark made no mention of his political opponent. Norris attended the meeting, as he has almost every meeting since he began his campaign, but made no comment. A member of the Middle Township Board of Education, Norris will be required to resign that seat before becoming a member of the Township Committee.
At 4 p.m. Jan. 6, incoming committeeman Norris is set to take the oath of office at a reorganization meeting at Township Hall. At that point, the three-member governing body will be entirely Republican for the first time in memory.
Democrats had the majority for decades until Donohue joined Committeeman Dan Lockwood on committee in 2011, giving the GOP the reins. Clark and Committeeman Jeffrey DeVico returned the board to a Democratic majority, but that changed again with the 2018 election of Gandy.
