WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky congratulates the 2020 elementary and high school graduates from the borough.
Graduating from Woodbine Elementary School on July 6: Valeria Diaz-Velazquez, Cassidy Rei Elliott, AjaLon Brejae Greer, AjaNae Brejon Greer, Michael Christopher Jones, Jr., Jamear Xavier Lewis-Thompson, Yareilis Maldonado Feliciano, Armani Marie Mejia, Laney Marie Mitchell, Emire Naji Moore, Karma Kimora-li Moore, Sheena Marie Price, Sylia Merce Snyder, Lizbeth Amanda Tohom-Dominguez, Chelsea Lynn Wagner
Awards went to the following students:
• Woodbine student government from Mayor Pikolycky and Borough Council — Most interested in social studies — Karma Moore
• Philip DeSantis school involvement — Chelsea Wagner
• Cape May County Chief School Administrators Award — Highest GPA — Lizbeth Tohom-Dominguez and Michael Jones
• Woodbine Volunteer Fire Company Award — Highest Science Average — Cassidy Elliott
• Knight of Columbus Excellence in Education — Highest Average — Valeria Diaz-Velazquez
• John and Mary Horne for hardest working and most improved — Lizbeth Tohom-Dominguez
• Carolyn Moffit Memorial Award (perseverance) — Sheena Marie Price
Congratulations also to Woodbine graduates attending other schools:
• From Bishop McHugh Regional: Gabriella Cruz, Nickalus Cruz, Jeremiah Jones, Elizabeth Lewis, Madison Palek, Joseph Young
• From Margaret Mace Elementary: Eniyeah Rodriguez
• From Lower Cape May Regional High School: Joelle Klein
• From Cape May County Technical High School: Yiannis S. Kossyvakis, Samuel Edward Price
• From Middle Township High School: Alyssa Bozarth, Carlos Camacho IV, Andre Cruz, Rashon Harris, Torey Harris, Mina LaFrance, Karilyn McNear-Newkirk, Roberto Pettit-Ayala,
Gilberto Rivera, Eddyanna Rodriguez, Orlando Torres, Aaron Varona Douglas Watkins, Gianna Young, James Zigler
“Congratulations and best wishes to all 2020 graduating Woodbine residents, including those completing programs in trade schools and in higher education,” Pikolycky said. “May their memories of this past year include especially the good times. And, if we have missed anyone due to the office closures at their school, or there are any home schooled graduates, please let my office know so I can extend personal congratulations to them as well. And please stay safe — wear your mask.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.