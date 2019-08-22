WOODBINE — The eighth annual Woodbine Kids Carnival was held Aug. 3 in Lincoln Park.
For the past eight years, Councilwoman Mary Helen Perez has worked to build the Woodbine Kid’s Carnival into the event it is today. Residents of Woodbine and the surrounding boroughs enjoyed a fun-filled day of free food, entertainment, waterslides, games, and educational information sponsored and paid for by Perez and private donors. Many community organizations also participated and helped make this year a spectacular event. More than 1,000 people enjoyed the festivities of the day.
“It warms my heart seeing all the children smiling and enjoying themselves. Children should know that there are opportunities that are available to them. They can go to college, go to trade school, become a police officer, volunteer in the community and so much more. The organizations that were here also helped residents of the community with energy assistance, community affairs, and other information,” Perez said. “We must remember our children of today will be our leaders and community members of tomorrow. We should help them be the best they can be.”
Perez would like to thank everyone who helped out with this year’s event. She had many volunteers, donors, vendors and organizations that participated. A special thank you goes out to Atlantic Cape Community College, Atlantic City Electric, Belleplain Ambulance Corp., Belleplain State Forest's Thomas Champion, Boy Scouts of America Troop 77, Cape Assist, Cape May County Census, Cape May County Health Department, Cape May County Library, Cape May County Sheriff’s Department including the Mounted Unit and K-9 Unit, CARA, New Jersey Division of Parks and Forestry's Billy Love, New Jersey Shares, New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit and Outreach Program, Puerto Rican Action Committee, Stockton University, the Sam Azeez of Woodbine Heritage Museum, Sea Isle Ice, South Jersey Gas, U.S. Army Recruiting Department, Woodbine Education Association, Woodbine Fire Department and Woodbine State Police Barracks.
For more information about the Woodbine Kid’s Carnival, contact Councilwoman Mary Helen Perez at 609-778-8172 or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/WoodbineAnnualKidsCarnival.