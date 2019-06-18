You are the owner of this article.
Coyote sighted in Middle Township, police say

Middle Township police warned residents to take caution after they received reports of a coyote — similar to this one — seen along the township’s bike path.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police warned residents to take caution after they received reports of a coyote seen along the township’s bike path.

The sightings were reported in the area of the bike path between Goshen Road and Court House-South Dennis Road, police said.

There have been no reports of coyotes approaching people or acting aggressively, and there is no immediate threat to the safety of the residents, police said.

Police also asked that residents be alert and to notify them if they encounter a coyote acting in an abnormal way. They said examples of unusual behavior include seeing the coyote during daylight hours or seeing it approach people or domestic animals.

“Coyotes are wild animals, and people should not attempt to interact or approach them,” police said in a news release.

Police said they notified the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, which they said recommend anyone who may be approached by a coyote make loud noises in an attempt to scare off the animal.

