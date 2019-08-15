MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Crest Savings Bank recently presented The Wetlands Institute with proceeds from its Casual 4 a Cause initiative.
The bank’s fundraising committee voted to make the environmental nonprofit the recipient of funds raised throughout the second quarter of 2019. The money will be used to help support the institute’s environmental education programs, which are offered to over 12,000 children and young adults each year.
Casual 4 a Cause is a program that encourages employees of the bank to make a donation in exchange for the opportunity to wear jeans on Fridays. Although donations are voluntary, employees of the bank have shown enthusiasm in supporting the program, which has raised nearly $6,000 this past year alone, including the bank’s donation match.
Supporting education is a staple of Crest Savings Bank’s core values. It believes the work of organizations like The Wetlands Institute is crucial to the development of the youth of the community. Helping children make connections with their environment and teaching them to be responsible stewards of natural resources is an important step in their education. The Wetlands Institute has a 50-year history of providing memorable experiences with their “hands on, feet wet” approach.