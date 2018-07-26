AVALON — In conjunction with Avalon’s Thursdays on Dune, the annual Baby Parade is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 2.
Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. at 21st Street and Ocean Drive in the parking lot of Shamrock Deli, with the parade beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m.
Mermaids, pirates, princesses, and more! Participants and minis should head to the parking lot of the Shamrock Deli about 5:30 p.m.
Competition categories include:
• Most unique costume
• Best riding theme
• Happiest baby award
• Two of a kind (best matching costumes)
• Best beach baby
• Dressed to the nines
Participants will enjoy a special meet and greet with Sofia and Elena of Avalor. Judging will occur prior to the parade. The parade will travel down 21st Street to Veterans Plaza. Awards will be announced following the parade and live band “Boy in Black” (a Johnny Cash tribute) will take the stage following the awards ceremony.
Registration forms for the parade are available at VisitAvalonNJ.com under the Featured Event, Thursdays on Dune. For questions and more information, call the Avalon Chamber of Commerce at 609-967-3936.