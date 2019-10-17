101719_gmt_cadets

Helen Gray, NJ State DAV Auxiliary Chaplain; Chris Rodeskey, DAV Auxiliary Chapter 44 Chaplain; Kate Walker, NJ State DAV Auxiliary Commander; Candice Sippel , DAV Auxiliary Commander Chapter 44; Senior Naval Science Instructor, Susan J. Blood, Veteran Lieutenant Commander, US Coast Guard.

 PROVIDED

Yesterday, members from the local DAV Auxiliary Chapter 44 and NJ State DAV Auxiliary presented Middle Township’s new Navy National Defense Cadet Corps unit with a $500 donation. Donations like these will be used to offset the costs of uniforms and supplies for the cadets.

Tags

Load comments