Decorating with nature demonstration at Woodbine branch of county library

WOODBINE — Local holiday prep is in full swing as the borough's branch of the Cape May County Library holds the annual Decorating with Natural Materials demonstration 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, Mayor William Pikolycky announced
Native gardening has enjoyed an increase in popularity recently, but natural decorations have been a tradition for many years. Discover the joy of decorating with nature and learn how to create a work of holiday art.
Joseph Alvarez, who has a bachelor of science degree in biology and a minor in environmental science, is a founding member of the Cape May County Beach Plum Association, a member of the state Beekeepers Association, and is active in many county and agricultural programs in South Jersey. He is a frequent presenter at county library programs on a wide range of gardening topics.
“We are excited to once again share this holiday tradition at our local library branch. Based on the enthusiasm shown by in those who have participated in past years, I encourage everyone to consider attending this very conveniently located and timely opportunity to learn new sustainably green ways of decorating for the winter holidays (and making gifts for friends and family), as presented by the ever-creative Joe Alvarez right here in Woodbine on a Saturday afternoon,” Pikolycky said.
For more information about the program, call the Adult Programming Department at the main library at 463-6386. Registration is not required for this program.