WOODBINE — The borough's holiday prep will move into full swing as the Woodbine Branch of the Cape May County Library hosts its annual Decorating with Natural Materials demonstration 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Mayor William Pikolycky said.
Native gardening has enjoyed an increase in popularity recently, but natural decorations have been a tradition for many years, and this program at the local library branch has become an annual tradition as well. Join in during this demonstration and discover the joy of decorating with nature. Discover nature’s bounty and learn how to create a work of holiday art.
Joseph Alvarez has a bachelor of science degree in biology and a minor in environmental science, is a founding member of the Cape May County Beach Plum Association and a member of the state Beekeepers Association, and is active in many county and agricultural programs in South Jersey. He is a frequent presenter at county library programs on a wide range of gardening topics, including two annual programs in Woodbine.
“Based on previous years’ enthusiasm, we are excited once again to have Joe here in Woodbine for this annual local holiday tradition. I encourage everyone to try and make time to take part in this opportunity to learn new sustainably green ways of decorating for the winter holidays (and making gifts for friends and family),” Pikolycky said.
For more information about the program, call the Adult Programming Department at the main library 463-6386. Registration is not required for this program.
”Don’t forget Woodbine’s annual holiday parade is the next day, Sunday, Dec. 8, starting at 6 p.m., and this year hosted by the Woodbine Recreation Commission,” Pikolycky added.
