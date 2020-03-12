031220_gmt_dtfuturebowling 031220_gmt_dtfuturebowling IMG_1363

Dennis Township Middle School clubs teamed up to boost camaraderie and team-building. Future Educators of America and Hawkettes enjoyed an afternoon of bowling, laughs, and snacks at Mouse Trap Bowling Alley. Both clubs are very active in the school community and team up for a variety of fundraisers and activities, so it was a great chance to get the clubs together for a fun event.

 Amanda Unkle / PROVIDED

