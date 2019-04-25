Dennis Primary School blows Bubbles for Autism

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — On April 10, staff and students at the township Primary School gathered outside to blow Bubbles for Autism. Schools across the state and across the world participated in this activity in an effort to raise awareness for those affected by this disorder.
Dennis Township’s theme was We All Fit Together, with a focus on inclusion and acceptance. Throughout the month teachers have been educating students on the characteristics and behaviors associated with autism, in the hopes that a better understanding of the disorder will foster acceptance for those who are on the spectrum.
During the event, some students shared what this activity meant to them. Second grader Addison LeSage explained that she “blow(s) bubbles because people have feelings and they are special in many ways. Everyone is different, and everyone deserves kindness."