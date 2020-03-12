031220_gmt_dtdialogue image0.jpeg

Jack Morton was joined and supported by his parents, ELA teacher Drew Albany, Principal Jamie VanArtsdalen, Superintendent Susan Speirs and Board Member Claudia Miller.

 AMANDA UNKLE / PROVIDED

Dennis Township Middle School eighth-grader Jack Morton represented the school at Cape May County’s Eighth Grade Dialogue, held at Upper Township Middle School. Sponsored by Cape May County School Boards Association, the Dialogue gives eighth-grade students from around the county an opportunity to discuss experiences as eighth graders. 

