Dennis Township Middle School eighth-grader Jack Morton represented the school at Cape May County’s Eighth Grade Dialogue, held at Upper Township Middle School. Sponsored by Cape May County School Boards Association, the Dialogue gives eighth-grade students from around the county an opportunity to discuss experiences as eighth graders.
Dennis student attends Cape May County Eighth Grade Dialogue
- SUBMITTED BY AMANDA UNKLE Dennis Township Middle School
