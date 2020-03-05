DENNIS TOWNSHIP — The township middle school’s Academic Team took their brains to Philadelphia to appear on Fox29’s "The ClassH-Room," a trivia-based game show featuring middle school and high school students and their teachers.
Three eighth-grade students — Sophie Palmer, Joe Jacquelin and Nick Jamison — went up against three middle school teachers — Kevin Poltorak, Drew Albany and Amanda Unkle — in a multi-round fight for victory.
The students took home the win and a $500 check, which they will use to create a game and wellness room for their fellow middle school students.
