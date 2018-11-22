On Thursday, Nov. 15, Dennis Township sixth-graders and teachers descended upon the Cape May Court House McDonald’s to raise money for their May trip to Camp Mason in Hardwick.
The Burlagas, owners of the Court House location, offered 25 percent of all proceeds, but then generously rounded up and donated $1,000 for the students’ trip.
Even more money was collected through donation jars as teachers took orders, served food and worked the drive through. Many were especially thrilled to see veteran teacher Lisa Pettit in the drive through window responding to Mrs. McPettit for the evening.