Dennis Township Christmas parade

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Residents came together to celebrate the holiday season with their annual Christmas parade.
Dennis Township schools and students were well represented in the parade and enjoyed a chilly but festive evening.
The Elementary and Middle School band and Middle School student government both took part. Band members played and student government members dressed as Christmas props and participated in the school’s first-ever Middle School color guard. Band director Mike Saul and student government adviser and choreographer Marni McCann were especially proud of the collaboration.