The Dennis Township community came together to make sure local families have a bountiful Thanksgiving holiday.
21 township families received all the ingredients for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner thanks to Dennis Township School District families and staff, Cape May County PBA Local 401, Dennisville Methodist Church, Community Thrift of South Seaville United Methodist Church, and the The Parkway South Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Joe Berg, President/State Delegate of Cape May County PBA Local 401 and Gabriel Berkey, Sgt at Arms, donated 60 pies on behalf of Cape May County PBA Local 401. Dennisville Methodist Church donated six complete dinners. The Parkway South Seventh-Day Adventist Church provided four overflowing baskets of food, and Community Thrift of South Seaville United Methodist Church donated $500 of gift cards for families to pick up any final necessities for their meals. District staff and families donated over 40 turkeys and countless bags of potatoes, cans of cranberry, all the fixings, and stacks of reusable totes to put the food in.
Dennis Township Middle School Student Government members collected, sorted, and packed reusable grocery bags for the families.
