Dennis Township cook off and spelling bee

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — On Jan. 16, the Dennis Township Pride committee hosted the annual Super Dish cook off and spelling bee.
More than 250 Dennis Township parents and students attended the cook off. Dennis Township schools faculty members cooked their best dishes in hopes of winning the cook off by number of popular votes.
Carlos Covarrubias took first place with his Firey Chili. He was followed closely in second place by Samantha Matthews and her Buffalo Chicken Dip.
After the cook off, 105 district students competed in the spelling bee. In the kindergarten through second-grade category, Johanna Craig took first place. In the third- through-fifth-grade spelling bee, Julianne Nagle triumphed. In the sixth- through eighth-grade Middle School category, Mason Nees took first place and will continue on to the next level of competition.