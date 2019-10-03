100319_gmt_dtofyear

Pictured is Mrs. Diane VanArtsdalen (center) with her family: granddaughter Kendall, daughter-in-law Jamie VanArtsdalen, daughter Jen Creamer, husband Tom, grandson Gunner, and granddaughters Tenley and Katie (front).

 Amanda Unkle / Submitted

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — The school district has announced its Educational Support Professional of the Year is Diane VanArtsdalen.

VanArtsdalen is a paraprofessional in the Elementary/Middle School and has been with the district for more than 20 years. She participates in every dance, movie night and field trip and has become Mommom/Mrs. Van to many. VanArtsdalen does anything asked of her and goes above and beyond, all with a smile.

