DENNIS TOWNSHIP — The school district has announced its Educational Support Professional of the Year is Diane VanArtsdalen.
VanArtsdalen is a paraprofessional in the Elementary/Middle School and has been with the district for more than 20 years. She participates in every dance, movie night and field trip and has become Mommom/Mrs. Van to many. VanArtsdalen does anything asked of her and goes above and beyond, all with a smile.
