Dennis Township holors elementary and middle schools Hawks

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Township elementary and middle schools recognized students for their honesty.
Students who show exceptional honesty are celebrated as February’s Hawks and Junior Hawks of the month. Hawk Nation winners were also chosen, and pose with their prizes. Students earn Hawk Nation cards when they are caught being exceptional. They then turn in their cards for the opportunity to win prizes throughout the year. Also recognized in February is Justin Adamson from the technology department, as Elementary/Middle School Employee of the Month.