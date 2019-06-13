The Dennis Township Middle School boys’ baseball team celebrated their last home game and last game of the season with a 7-4 win against Estell Manor and acknowledgement of the eight grade players heading off to high school.
Amanda Unkle / Submitted
The Dennis Township Middle School boys’ baseball team celebrated its last home game and last game of the season with a 7-4 win against Estell Manor and acknowledgement of the eight-grade players heading off to high school.
