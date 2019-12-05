Dennis Township Middle School Boys to Men and Hawkettes clubs collaborated on a community service project to benefit Beacon Animal Shelter located in Upper Township.
The boys club donated used, yet usable household items such as towels, blankets, and sheets while the girls club made homemade dog biscuits. Then, members of each club, along with their fabulous club leaders brought the items to the animal shelter. There, the students took a tour of the facility, played with a pretty pooch, and interacted with some cuddly kitties.
It was a great experience for the students of DTMS to partake in such a wholesome community project where they saw their hardwork played out from beginning to end! Advisors Jamie McGowan, Marni McCann, Kevin Poltorak, and Drew Albany were proud of the students' work and also enjoyed the afternoon visiting with the animals.
